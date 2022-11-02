This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Biggie, a 9-year-old Terrier mix weighing 12 pounds.
“He and 10 others dogs were confiscated by animal services,” the shelter says. “He was so scared and skinny when we first rescued him but in no time, he became happy, friendly and lovable. He has gained weight and more social. He gets along with the other dogs but seems to prefer his human more than animals.”
Biggie’s adoption donation is $150, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly prevention.
“He is anxiously awaiting his forever home so he can really know what a loving home feels like.”
Want to meet Biggie? Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561, in Tavares.
To access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.