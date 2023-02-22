This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Blondie and Dagwood, 9-year-old bonded sister and brother Chihuahuas.
“Blondie is the ‘boss’ and weighs approximately 11 pounds. Her brother Dagwood is approximately 10 pounds,” the shelter says. “Dagwood does have a Napoleon complex, ’cause the thinks he is big and tough. He is all bark and bravado.”
Also, “they were adopted in 2015 and just returned when their owner passed away. She took great care of them.”
They are happy, lovable, friendly dogs, according to the shelter, which said “They were in a loving home for seven years; hard for them to be back at the rescue.”
The adoption donation for the pair is $150, which includes their spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. They are heartworm negative and on monthly prevention.
For more information, or to meet Blondie and Dagwood, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
Apply to adopt and see other pets at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares.