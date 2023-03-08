This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Bodhi, a 9-year-old border collie/corgi mix weighing approximately 35 pounds.
“This poor boy was kept in an outdoor kennel for over two years. He finally was adopted only to have the adopter lose her home, and he ended up back but this time on death row. We rescued him at the 11th hour,” the shelter says. “Understandably he doesn’t totally trust people until he feels comfortable with them. The adopter said that he was lovable, happy and friendly and would even sit on the couch with her and watch TV. He has gotten better adjusted and is happy to be living indoors.”
Bodhi’s adoption donation is $150, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly prevention. He has been through so much and is waiting anxiously for his forever home.
For more information, or to meet Bodhi, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
Apply to adopt and see other pets at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares.