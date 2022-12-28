This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring bonded mother and daughter Bonnie and Clara, long-haired Terriers.
Bonnie is 12 years old and weighs about 15 pounds. She does have a waiver from the vet that she cannot be spayed. Clara is her 10-year-old daughter, weighing approximately 14 pounds.
“They came from a horrific hoarding situation, and it took months before they would trust anyone,” the shelter says. “They are now socialized, happy, friendly and affectionate, but it does take time for them to trust new people.”
The dogs do not walk on a leash, so need a home with a fenced-in yard.
“Bonnie loves toys, and you will usually see her with a toy in her mouth. Clara is more outgoing than her mom, but they both are always jumping for attention.”
The adoption donation is $250 for the pair. Clara is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Bonnie is vaccinated and microchipped with a waiver from the vet that she cannot be spayed.
Want to meet this dynamic duo? Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561, in Tavares.
To access an adoption application or find out how to donate supplies to the animal rescue agency, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.