Brody is a 4-year-old Dachshund/miniature Pin mix weighing 18 pounds.
“This handsome boy was saved by a Good Samaritan from a home where he was being abused. He was so scared and stressed when we first got him,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “We couldn’t even touch him for days. Then he began to trust and became friendly and affectionate. New people have to go slow until he trusts you. He gets along with other dogs but Is best as an only pet.”
Brody’s adoption donation is $300, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet with Sam or any other pet currently at the shelter, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
Adoption applications are available at the shelter’s website, www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Stop by for a visit any day at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares, noon to 4 p.m. Volunteers are always needed and donations are always welcomed, as well.