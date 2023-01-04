This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Brownie and Gordo, bonded sister and brother Chihuahuas. Brownie is a 5-year-old female weighing 14 pounds and her brother, Gordo, is a 6-year-old male weighing 13 pounds.
“Brownie is the more social one,” the shelter says. “It takes Gordo more time to warm up to new people. But both are mellow, happy and affectionate. They get along with most dogs but have not been cat- or child-tested. They must be adopted together.”
The adoption donation for the pair is $450, which includes their spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip.
Want to meet this dynamic duo? Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561, in Tavares.
To access an adoption application or find out how to donate supplies to the animal rescue agency, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.