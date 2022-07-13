This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Cal Naughton Jr., a 2-year-old Chihuahua mix weighing 18 pounds.
“This handsome boy is so happy and friendly. He loves everyone he meets,” the shelter says. “He does have a scar on his rear leg, which causes him to limp at times. We are having it checked, but it doesn’t seem to bother him. He gets along with the other dogs but has not been cat or child tested.”
Cal’s adoption donation is $300, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. To access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.