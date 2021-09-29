Cash is a 5-year-old Chihuahua weighing approximately 8 pounds.
He had an injured rear leg when rescued from a high-kill shelter, according to A Forever Home Animal Rescue.
“He had multiple complications healing and now he is healthy and ready for adoption,” the no-kill shelter says. “He is timid at first and acts scared and grumpy until he feels safe. Then he’s a love bug, playful and happy. He is best as an only pet and no children. Please come to meet him. He has had a rough five months, so it will take a few visits before he trusts again.”
Cash’s adoption donation is $250, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols.
Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.