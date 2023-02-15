This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Midnight and Chewy, bonded “brother and sister.”
Midnight is a 4-year-old Chihuahua mix weighing approximately 14 pounds. Her “brother” Chewy is a 3-year-old Corgi mix weighing approximately 12 pounds.
“Their owner was deported and they were living alone in their apartment. Someone was coming in to feed them,” the shelter says. “They were so scared when we first got them, but they are now happy, friendly and affectionate. Midnight is the more outgoing. She also loves to jump.”
They are not good on a leash, so need a home with a fenced yard. They get along with the other dogs but have not been cat or child tested. The adoption donation for the pair is $200, which includes their spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip.
“They are definitely bonded and must be adopted together. They are ready for their Forever Home so please come to meet them.”
For more information, or to meet Midnight and Chewy, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
Apply to adopt and see other pets at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares.