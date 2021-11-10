Chloe is a 2-year-old Terrier/Hound mix with beautiful markings and black freckles on her white coat. She weighs 52 pounds.
“She is one of the sweetest dogs you will meet,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “We discovered that her teeth have been filed down, which [makes us] suspicious that she was used as a bait dog before she was confiscated by animal services. This girl has no aggression at all in her.”
Chloe loves people and gets along with both small and larger dogs, but has not been cat or child tested, according to the shelter. Her adoption donation is $300, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. She is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
“She has a new lease on life now that she was saved from being abused, so please give her the great life she deserves,” the shelter says.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
For more information, including volunteer and foster opportunities, and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.