This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Coco and Flocko, bonded 14-year-old Poodle mix brothers.
“Coco weighs approximately 12 pounds. He has a brown streak going down his spine and is a spunky little guy who loves attention,” the shelter says. “Flocko weighs approximately 14 pounds and he has a wild hairdo LOL. He can be a little grumpy but still very sweet.”
They were brought to animal services when their owner died and there was no one to care for them, according to the shelter. They have not been neutered and have a vet appointment to determine if they are healthy enough.
“They are super mellow and easy to care for. They are looking for a forever home to live out their lives, so if you can open your hearts and home to them, we and they will be so grateful.”
For more information, or to meet Coco and Flocko, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
Apply to adopt online at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org/adoption-information-2/12.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares.