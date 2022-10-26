This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring super senior Cocoa, a 10-year-old blind Chihuahua-Jack Russell mix weighing approximately 15 pounds.
“Her owner passed away and her relatives took her and abandoned her,” the shelter says. “She was wandering the streets and rejected. This blind, poor frightened girl lost her mom, was betrayed and found herself lost out in a strange neighborhood.”
Cocoa’s adoption donation is $150, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. Blind dogs adapt to their new environment quickly.
“She is an affectionate girl who’s always wagging her tail”
Want to meet Cocoa? Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561, in Tavares.
To access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.