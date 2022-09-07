This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Cooper and Boots, who are bonded “brothers.” Cooper is a 6-year-old Chihuahua mix weighing 14 pounds. Boots is a 12-year-old Cockapoo weighing 20 pounds.
“Animal services tried to separate them and they both became very depressed,” the shelter says. “They are lovable, mellow, friendly boys. They do get along with the other dogs but have not been cat or child-tested.”
The adoption donation for the pair is $200, which includes their neuter, vaccinations and microchip. They are heartworm negative and on monthly prevention.
Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. To access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.