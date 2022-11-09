This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Cuddles and Red, bonded sister and brother Chihuahuas. They are 8 months old. Cuddles is a short-hair female weighing approximately 6 pounds. Red is a long hair male weighing approximately 7 pounds.
“They came to us when the owner could no longer care for them,” the shelter says. “They are extremely lovable, playful and happy. Cuddles is a jumper and has jumped over the gate in their room. They are bonded and must be adopted together.”
The adoption donation for the pair is $650, which includes their spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. They are heartworm negative and on monthly prevention.
“They will bring so much love and laughter into your home.”
Want to meet Cuddles and Red? Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561, in Tavares.
To access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.