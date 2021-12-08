Dingo is a 5-year-old Chihuahua mix weighing approximately 9 pounds. He was rescued from a high-kill shelter.
“A citizen saw him on the street with his mouth bleeding and brought him in,” says A Forever Home Animal Rescue. “It was determined he was hit by a car, and his upper mouth was fractured. He had the surgery and has healed nicely. This has not affected his eating – he has a great appetite, always ready for a second helping! He is so sweet and mellow. He can be shy when he first meets you, but he warms up quickly.”
Dingo has some old scars on his legs that do not affect him, according to the shelter. His adoption donation is $350, which includes his surgery, neuter, vaccinations and microchip.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.