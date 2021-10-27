Dorothy is a 10-week-old Lab mix weighing 18 pounds. She was rescued from a high-kill shelter with her sister, Blanche.
“She is mellow but also can be a spitfire,” says A Forever Home Animal Rescue. “Her eyes look like she is contemplating world issues, but all she is thinking about is when she will get her forever home.”
Dorothy’s adoption donation is $350, which includes her spay, puppy vaccinations and microchip. She is too young to be heartworm tested.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.