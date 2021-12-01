Elsa is a 13-week-old Hound/Terrier mix weighing 17 pounds. She is the biggest of the litter and the unique with one brown and one blue eye.
“She came to us with her siblings when their mom was run over by a car and the owner wasn’t able to care for them. They were in sad shape when we first got them, but six weeks later, they are healthy and ready for adoption,” says A Forever Home Animal Rescue.
She is a typical puppy, full of energy, playful, affectionate and happy, according to the shelter. She is not fully house trained yet.
Her adoption donation is $350 which includes her spay (when she’s old enough), puppy vaccinations and microchip. She is too young to be heartworm tested.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.