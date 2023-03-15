This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Emmett, a 14-month-old Australian Shepherd weighing 38 pounds.
“He has beautiful markings and eyes that will melt your heart,” the shelter says. “He likes to play fetch and will actually bring it back for you to throw again.”
Emmett is best as an only pet, according to the shelter.
“He loves people but has not been cat or child tested. He walks well on a leash and loves to play in the yard. You must meet him to see how handsome he is.”
Emmett’s adoption donation is $450, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip.
For more information, or to meet Emmett, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
Apply to adopt and see other pets at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares.