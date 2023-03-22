This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Faygo, a 6-year-old female beagle weighing approximately 23 pounds.
“She came to us pregnant and had two adorable puppies. They are now weaned, and she is anxiously awaiting her forever home,” the shelter says. “She loves toys, you will often see her with a toy in her mouth. She loves people but doesn’t get along with other dogs and probably no cats. She is a frisky, happy, playful girl. She is an escape artist and will often jump the gate in her room, so she cannot be left unattended outdoors.
Faygo’s adoption donation is $300, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip.
For more information, or to meet Faygo, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
Apply to adopt and see other pets at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares.