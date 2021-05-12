Foxy is a 9-year-old Chihuahua mix weighing approximately 8 pounds.
According to A Forever Home Animal Rescue, “This sweet girl has a beautiful brindle coat, a sleek body and long legs (this picture does not do her justice). She loves people but does not get along with other dogs, so she will have to be the only pet. She loves to cuddle and go for long walks. Please don’t let her age discourage you, she has so much spunk and life in her.”
Her adoption donation is $150, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
Adoption applications are available at the shelter’s website, www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Stop by for a visit any day at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares, noon to 4 p.m. Volunteers are always needed and donations are always welcomed, as well.