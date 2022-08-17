This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Jay, a 3-year-old Chihuahua mix weighing approximately 11 pounds.
“He came to us a few years ago and was very scared. He is now socialized and ready for his forever home,” the shelter says. “He does not tolerate being leashed and he prefers not to be picked up. He is a great climber and will scale the gates to visit friends. He gets along well with the other dogs but has not been cat or child tested.”
Jay’s adoption donation is $250, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly prevention.
“If you will give him a chance, he will blossom into a lovable, loyal companion,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says.
Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
To access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.