Kylee and Kayla are bonded 5-month-old Lab-mix sisters. They each weigh approximately 14 pounds.
“Kylee has large stand-up ears and a cropped tail. Her sister Kayla’s ears are down, but she is just as adorable. They are very timid and need each other for support,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “If they are separated, they get very stressed. When they first meet new people, they will try to hide, but after a few minutes, they are jumping all over you for attention. They have a gorgeous shiny black coat, thin body and long legs.
The adoption donation for the pair is $500, which includes their spay, vaccinations and microchip. They are too young for heartworm tests.
“They definitely have to be adopted together so please come and fall in love with these adorable sisters,” the shelter says.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols.
Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit