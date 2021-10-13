Urgent foster needed! Special needs senior Mhia needs help! Mhia is an 11-year-old Maltese weighing approximately 9 pounds.
This little darling is blind,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “She was surrendered when her owner became too ill to take care of her, and the poor little girl is so confused and depressed. She cries often; it is heartbreaking. All she wants is to be held and cuddled.”
Blind dogs and cats learn the layout of the house within a week or two and adapt very quickly to a new environment, according to the shelter. The owner said when it’s bedtime, she tells her “Go night-night” and when she takes her out and says “go pee,” Mhia listens.
Mhia does need to be groomed, so she will be totally adorable, the shelter says.
Her adoption donation is $150, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip.
“Please don’t let her blindness deter you from adopting her. She gets along well and has so much love to give.”
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information, including volunteer and foster opportunities, and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.