This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Midnight and Chewy, bonded “brother and sister.” Midnight is a 4-year-old Chihuahua mix weighing approximately 14 pounds. Her “brother” Chewy is a 3-year-old Corgi mix weighing approximately 12 pounds.
“Their owner was deported, and these little loves were living alone in their apartment for a week. Someone was coming in to feed them thankfully,” the shelter says. “Of course, they were so scared when we first got them, but they are now happy, friendly and affectionate. Midnight is the more outgoing of the two. She also loves to jump her fence to visit their neighbor and then “go home” to her brother. They are not good on a leash, so they need a home with a fenced yard.”
The dynamic duo gets along with the other dogs, but has not been cat or child tested. They are definitely bonded and must be adopted together. The adoption donation for the pair is $500, which includes their spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip.
Want to meet Midnight and Chewy? Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561, in Tavares.
To access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.