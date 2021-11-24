Bonded sisters Molly and Luna are looking for their forever home. Molly is a 7-year-old Chihuahua mix (“chi weenie”) weighing approximately 10 pounds. She has a shiny black coat. Her sister, Luna is a 12-year-old Jack Russell mix weighing approximately 14 pounds. She has beautiful brown and white markings and a cropped tail. Don’t let her age fool you – Luna is perky and full of energy, according to A Forever Home Animal Rescue.
“They came to us when their owner had a life change and could no longer care for them. They are very sad and depressed and missing their home,” the shelter says. “The owner states that they get along well with children, but we have not verified it. They appear to be house trained but we never guarantee that. They seem to get along with cats.
The adoption donation for the pair is $200, which includes their spay, vaccinations and microchip. They are heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.