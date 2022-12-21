This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring bonded brothers Oreo and Teddy.
They are approximately 1 year old. Oreo is 18 pounds and Teddy is 21 pounds.
“They are very friendly, playful and affectionate and always looking for attention. If one of them leaves for even a minute, his brother gets so stressed until he comes back,” the shelter says. “They get along well with the other dogs but have not been cat or child-tested.”
The adoption donation for the pair is $500, which includes their neuter, vaccinations and microchip. Please come to meet these lovable pups.
Want to meet this dynamic duo? Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561, in Tavares.
To access an adoption application or find out how to donate supplies to the animal rescue agency, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.