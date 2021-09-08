Ozzie is an 11- year-old Boston Terrier mix weighing approximately 16 pounds.
“Don’t let his age fool you – he is perky, frisky, active and friendly,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “He came to us when his owner lost his home. They had him since he was a puppy, so now sweet Ozzie is depressed and confused as to why he is with us and not his master.
According to the shelter, he gets along well with people but is best as an only pet. Ozzie has not been cat or child tested.
His adoption donation is $150, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip.
“He is anxious for his forever home where he can be loved and cherished once again, please come and meet him,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.