Buddy is a 6-year-old Jack Russell mix weighing approximately 12 pounds.
According to A Forever Home Animal Rescue, “This poor boy spent 5 years of his life in a crate with another crate on top of him. When we got him, he had a choker chain on that had embedded into his neck and a long leash. They would drag him out of the crate to make him go potty then drag him back in, and that’s where he would stay for 24 hours. We could not even touch him when we first got him, but when he learned to trust us, he became a friendly, lovable, happy boy. He is house trained but does not get along with other dogs, so he will have to be the only pet and in a home without children.”
Buddy’s adoption donation is $250, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
For more information and to access an adoption application, visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Stop by for a visit any day at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares, noon to 4 p.m.
Volunteers are always needed and donations are always welcomed, as well.