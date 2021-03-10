Attention seniors looking for senior pets – A Forever Home Animal Rescue is looking for the forever home for Allie, a 14-year-old Chinese crested mix weighing 16 pounds.
According to A Forever Home Animal Rescue, Allie has a tilt in her neck, but it doesn’t affect her. She is very affectionate and loves to give kisses.
She arrived at the shelter with her sister, Ruby, when their owner went into assisted living. At first, the shelter thought were bonded. But after noticing they were not getting along, the decision was made to separate them – and they have been fine apart from one another.
Allie’s adoption donation is $100, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. She is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
For more information and to access an adoption application, visit
http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Stop by for a visit any day at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares, noon to 4 p.m.
Volunteers are always needed and donations are always welcomed, as well.