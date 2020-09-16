Bailey is an 8-year-old wire hair terrier mix weighing approximately 12 pounds.
According to A Forever Home Animal Rescue, “This poor little guy was wandering in the woods for who knows how long until a good Samaritan saved him. He was quite a mess but now getting better every day. He does have dry eye, which requires eye medications two times a day, and he is heartworm positive. The heartworm treatment is being paid for by the rescue, but we would like him to be adopted now and brought back for his treatments.
The first treatment will be in about three weeks and the last two treatments will be 30 days later (one on one day and the last one will be the following day). He is a very laid back and mellow boy who never even barks, but he is the sweetest little guy. He will be so much happier in his forever home, so please come to meet him.”
Bailey’s adoption donation is $250, which includes his neuter, vaccinations, microchip and heartworm treatment. For more information or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols.
Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Volunteers are always needed. For more information and to access the online adoption form, visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
Also, dog food donations are needed from Amazon, Chewy and Pet Smart websites: Purina pro plan classic savory Chicken & Rice Pate 13oz cans. Please send food donations to AFHAR, 2950 CR 561, Tavares FL 32778.