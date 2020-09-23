Baker is a 2.5-year-old Lab mix weighing approximately 25 pounds. He was found wandering the streets and rescued by a good Samaritan. According to A Forever Home Animal Rescue, “He is the most unique looking boy, he has a large overbite (which makes him look mean, but he is the sweetest guy) and he has freckles all over his body – he’s a work of art for sure!”
He is best as an only dog, because he is timid. He does not bark, loves to go for walks and just stays to himself. He appears to be house trained, although that cannot be guaranteed, but he has yet to have an accident. He will eat only dry food and is on the thin side but gaining weight.
Baker’s adoption donation is $300, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. For more information or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols.
Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Volunteers are always needed. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.