Bandit is a happy 10- year-old Australian shepherd/Bernese mountain dog mix weighing 69 pounds of complete love, according to A Forever Home Animal Rescue.
“He came to us when his owner was transferred to assisted living. He is shy and a little confused as to why he is not home. He has shown no aggression with the other dogs and smiles when you give him a bum rub,” the shelter said.
His adoption fee is $150, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.