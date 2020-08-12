Blake is a 7-month-old Dachshund/black mouth cur mix weighing 29 pounds. He was confiscated, along with his mom and siblings, by animal services. They were forced to live outdoors in tiny kennels. He is all puppy. He loves to play and is very frisky, but he also loves attention and to chill. He gets along with the other dogs, but has not been child or cat tested. He is not fully house trained but learning quickly. He is so happy to be living indoors and getting food, toys and attention. Blake is an energetic, happy boy waiting for his forever home.
His adoption donation is $300, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm-negative and on a monthly preventative.
For more information or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. You can apply to adopt by using the online adoption form at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org/adoption-information-2.
Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Volunteers are always needed. For more information, visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org. Also, dog food donations are needed from Amazon, Chewy and Pet Smart websites: Purina pro plan classic savory Chicken & Rice Pate 13oz cans. Send the donations to AFHAR, 2950 CR 561, Tavares FL 32778.