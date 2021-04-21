Buster is an 8-yr-old Shih Tzu mix weighing 20 pounds.
According to A Forever Home Animal Rescue, “He was originally adopted as Moe in 2016 and ended up in a high kill shelter as Buster. He is partially blind in his left eye, and he is overweight, but he’s happy to be alive. He is friendly and affectionate. He gets along with other dogs but has not been cat or child tested.”
Buster’s adoption donation is $250, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
For more information and to access an adoption application, visit
http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Stop by for a visit any day at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares, noon to 4 p.m.
Volunteers are always needed and donations are always welcomed, as well.