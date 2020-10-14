Casey is an 8-year-old Lhasa Apso weighing approximately 25 pounds.
According to A Forever Home Animal Rescue, “He is a happy, lovable boy when he’s indoors, but when he is walked outdoors, he becomes very protective of his owners and will lunge and bark at any person or animal that he sees. He was adopted and returned several times due to this behavior. We do have a trainer working with him and hopefully, his behavior will be corrected. In the interim, he needs a home with a back yard.”
Casey is currently in a foster home, but they will be going out of town, so he needs a home before his training is complete. He also has a cough that is being treated by a vet, who said it is irritation in his throat.
His adoption donation is $250 which includes his neuter, vaccinations, training and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative. He really needs an adopter who will be committed to working with him, so he can be as great outdoors as he is in the house.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.