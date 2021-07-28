Connie is an 8-month-old Retriever/Min Pin mix weighing 17 pounds.
She came in with a skin condition which has improved, according to A Forever Home Animal Rescue.
“Her hair is growing back nicely. She will be as beautiful as she is sweet when her full coat grows back,” the shelter said. “She has a great personality and is friendly, happy and affectionate.”
Connie gets along with other dogs but has not been cat- or child-tested. Her adoption donation is $300, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.