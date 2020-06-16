Rosa is a 1-year-old Dachshund/Lab mix weighing 26 pounds. She was originally seized, along with nine siblings, from animal services because of neglect. If that wasn’t traumatic enough for her, animal services adopted her out to someone who was abusing her, and she was confiscated again.
This poor little girl has suffered so much in the first year of her life. In spite of it all, she is happy, sweet and lovable. She is always craving attention or just to see you near her. She is not good with children, however. She has beautiful markings, long legs and a sleek shiny coat.
Her adoption donation is $250, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. She is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative. Please bring her home and show her that there are people who will love and spoil her. For more information, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
Apply to adopt by using the online adoption form at
http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org/adoption-information-2. Stop by for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. A Forever Home Animal Rescue follows all social distancing protocols.
For more information, visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org