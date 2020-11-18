JackRabbit (nicknamed JR) is a 2 ½-year-old Chihuahua mix weighing 19 pounds. This handsome boy got his name because he can walk on his two front paws. He is so playful, friendly and lovable, according to A Forever Home Animal Rescue.
“We took him to an adoption event, and he loved everyone he met! He is so handsome with his shiny black and white coat with a tint of red on his legs. He gets along well with other dogs. He has not been cat- or child-tested, although he did well with kids he met at an event,” says A Forever Home Animal Rescue.
JackRabbit is not fully house trained. His adoption donation is $300, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
For more information and to access an adoption application, visit
http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.