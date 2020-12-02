Sisters Kris and Cinnamon 2 are bonded Shih Tzu mixes. Kris is light brown and white. She is 9 years old and weighs 5.9 pounds. She is blind in one eye and is the more outgoing of the pair. Cinnamon 2 is 10 years old and weighs 6.5 pounds. She is blind in both eyes but does see shadows. They were surrendered to a high kill shelter because the owner didn’t have time for them, according to A Forever Home Animal Rescue.
“They are both heartworm positive L and we will be covering the heartworm treatment but due to their age, we will be doing slow kill. They are so sweet, affectionate and always happy and wanting attention,” says A Forever Home Animal Rescue. “The adoption donation for the pair is $350, which includes their spay, vaccinations, microchip and heartworm treatment. They definitely have to be adopted together.”
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.