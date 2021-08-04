Krissy is a 2-year-old Collie/Lab mix weighing approximately 28 pounds.
“She was rescued from a high kill shelter, along with her 8 puppies. She was very timid and starving when we first rescued her,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “She probably didn’t have a good life before she was brought to the shelter. In spite of this, she was a great mom and took very good care of her babies. She has become a happy, lovable, mellow, friendly sweetheart who loves her humans!”
Krissy currently does not get along with other dogs, so would need to be the only dog in your household. She has not been cat- or child-tested. Her adoption donation is $250, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
For more information and to access an adoption application,
visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.