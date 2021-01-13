Raider is a 5-year-old rat terrier-Jack Russell mix weighing 11 pounds.
“He is the happiest boy ever. He will dance with excitement whenever he sees you. He’s also so lovable and will shower you with kisses,” says A Forever Home Animal Rescue.
Raider gets along with the other dogs but has not been cat or child tested. His adoption donation is $250, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.