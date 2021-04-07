Roscoe is an 8-year-old chihuahua mix weighing approximately 7 pounds. This handsome boy came from a high-kill shelter, and the person who dropped him off said he was a stray. The staff knew he was their dog because he started crying and was trying to leave with them, so he felt betrayed and withdrew in depression, according to A Forever Home Animal Rescue.
“He takes some time to warm up to you and can come across grumpy, but once you pick him up, he becomes friendly and affectionate. So, he needs someone who will be patient with him until he trusts again,” the shelter says.
Roscoe’s adoption donation is $200, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
For more information and to access an adoption application, visit
http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Stop by for a visit any day at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares, noon to 4 p.m.
Volunteers are always needed and donations are always welcomed, as well.