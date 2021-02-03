Rowena is an adorable 14-week-old hound mix weighing approximately 5 pounds. She is a frisky, playful, energetic girl who loves everyone she meets. She gets along well with the other dogs and is very affectionate. Her adoption donation is $450, which includes her spay, puppy vaccinations and microchip. She is too young to be heartworm tested.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.