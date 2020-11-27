Roxy is a 10-year-old Jack Russell terrier weighing approximately 8 pounds. She just had 16 teeth removed. She previously had trouble eating because of tooth pain, but now she is pain-free and gaining weight. She only has three teeth, but is able to eat dry food, according to A Forever Home Animal Rescue, which currently feeds her wet food. Roxy is a lovable, happy girl now. She does get along with other dogs but prefers to be the only pet. She has not been cat or child tested.
Her adoption donation is $150 which includes her spay, dental surgery, vaccinations and microchip. She is currently in a foster home but is anxious for her forever home.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
For more information and to access an adoption application, visit
http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.