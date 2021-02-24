Sadie is a 10-yr-old Chihuahua mix weighing approximately 12 pounds. She somehow injured her back legs and is temporarily paralyzed, according to A Forever Home Animal Rescue.
“The vet feels she’ll have use of them when the injury heals. She’s a sweet girl who is very depressed and confused, because she is with us and not at the home she’s known for so many years. We are looking for either a foster or a forever home for this sweet mellow girl,” the shelter states.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering Sadie or another pet at the shelter. Stop by for a visit any day at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares, noon to 4 p.m.
Volunteers are always needed and donations are always welcomed, as well.