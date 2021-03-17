Tan is a 1 ½-year-old Chihuahua mix weighing approximately 10 pounds. According to A Forever Home Animal Rescue, she is very timid when she first meets new people, so she will need someone who will take the time to help her learn to trust. When she feels comfortable with you, she is an affectionate, happy, playful girl.
Tan gets along with the other dogs but has not been cat or child tested. She will not walk on a leash so that’s a work in progress. Her adoption donation is $300, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
For more information and to access an adoption application, visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Stop by for a visit any day at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares, noon to 4 p.m.
Volunteers are always needed and donations are always welcomed, as well.