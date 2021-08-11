Attention: special needs alert! Stella and Sully are bonded brother and sister Chihuahuas. Stella is an adorable 2-year-old weighing approximately 9 pounds. Sully is a handsome 8-year-old weighing approximately 8 pounds. Stella is the seeing eye guide for Sully, who has lost both his eyes.
“When we rescued him from animal services, he already had one eye removed. Within a few days, he lost the other eye. He has adjusted, but he depends on Stella to guide him and look out for him – even though he is her ‘big brother,’” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “They are both very lovable, friendly and happy.”
The adoption donation for the pair is $500, which includes their spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. They are heartworm negative and on monthly preventative. The siblings must be adopted together.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.