This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Popeye and Olive, bonded 2-year-old brother and sister Chihuahua mixes weighing approximately 10 pounds each.
“They were adopted from us 2 years ago and just returned because of health issues in the family,” the shelter says. “Their names originally were Donald and Daisy, because they were born on Mickey Mouse’s 50th birthday, but the adopters changed them to Popeye and Olive.”
Olive is the more outgoing of the two, and Popeye follows her lead. When they first meet people, they are really timid, so they need time to adjust to new people, according to the shelter.
The adoption donation for the pair is $400, which includes their neuter/spay, vaccinations and microchip. They are heartworm-negative, on monthly prevention and ready for their real forever home.
Want to meet this darling duo? Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561, in Tavares.
To access an adoption application or find out how to donate supplies to the animal rescue agency, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.