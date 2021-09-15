Prince and Lil Bit are bonded Chihuahua brothers. Prince is a tan and white 7-year-old weighing 8 pounds. His brother, Lil Bit, is a tri-colored 6-year-old weighing 9 pounds. They were together since Lil Bit was a puppy, so they are totally dependent on each other, according to A Forever Home Animal Rescue.
“They are very affectionate, friendly and playful. They get along with the other dogs but prefer to stay by themselves,” the shelter says.
They have not been cat- or child-tested. The adoption donation for the pair is $500, which includes their neuter, vaccinations and microchip. They are both heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.