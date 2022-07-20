This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Princess, an 8-year-old Chihuahua mix weighing approximately 16 pounds.
“Princess has cherry eye, which doesn’t affect her at all,” the shelter says. “She is a sweet, affectionate, friendly girl who loves everyone. She gets along well with the other dogs but has not been cat or child tested.”
Her adoption donation is $250 which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. To access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.